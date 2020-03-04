Judge removes death penalty possibility in murders of Salem mom, son

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
john fritter
So what constitutes premeditation? Mr. Wolfe goes to work sneaks out drives to Salem to commit this crime. Then he either goes back to work after dumping the bodies or he left them in his vehicle and dumped them after he left work after his shift.
It sure seems like there was just a little thought put into this. not to mention he killed his own defenseless child. That alone should trump everything period including the moratorium!!