By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • 

Jubb gets probation in sex abuse case

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Joel R

Well at least the DA's office is cosistent...whether you rape an elderly woman or sexually asssault a college student, the result is basically the same...probation and community service. I wonder what kind of deal Mr Woolf is going to get? Does murder matter anymore to our DA's office or do they plea bargin those out for probation too? Scary time to be living in Yamhill County.

Joel R

Does anyone know if Mr Chubb is still a Linfield trustee?
Man, this world we live in seems so dark and so turned upside down. I need to stop reading/ watching the news. Not good for my blood pressure. Or my soul.

Kayaker55

Joel R Jubb is no longer a member of the Linfield Board of Trustees. He resigned in June 2019

Hibb

Will Jubb now be a registered sex offender and if not, why?

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented