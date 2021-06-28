Juanita R. Sweeney 1923 - 2021

Juanita Ross Sweeney, of McMinnville, Oregon, died peacefully June 28, 2021, in her home. She was 97.

Mrs. Sweeney was born November 30, 1923, outside of Hopewell in Polk County, the daughter of Orval and Winnie Carson Ross. She was raised and educated in Lafayette.

She and Nolan F. Sweeney were married May 4, 1947, in the Chapel of the Flowers, McMinnville.

She had lived in McMinnville for over 75 years and was a lifelong resident of Yamhill County, with the exception of a brief residency in Yuma, Arizona, where she worked as a bank teller while living with a sister and brother-in-law.

She was an exceptional and dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. Late in the 1940s, before and after her marriage, she worked in the office at Farmers Cooperative Creamery, McMinnville. Once her children were all enrolled in school, she worked in various seasonal positions to stay active outside her home—not one for sitting still for long. She was both private and outgoing, making many lifelong friends whose friendships she treasured throughout her life.

She held down the campsites throughout all of the years, accompanying her husband, family and friends on hunting, fishing and camping trips. She was a wonderful cook and baker, often delivering food and treats to family late into her 90s. She was a loyal fan of the Portland Trail Blazers—seldom missing a televised game. She was an avid reader until her death.

Survivors include her two daughters, Deborah S. Mabry (Quince) and Patti K. Jackson (Tom), both of McMinnville; two sons, Michael N. Sweeney of McMinnville and Gary L. Sweeney (Lynne) of Burlington, Washington; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Nolan, in 2000; an infant son, Craig A. Sweeney, in 1949; sisters and brothers-in-law, Violet and Louie Senn and Goldie and Lonnie Headrick; and her brother, Harold (Dean) Ross. She was the last of a generation and will be missed by all who knew her.

Private interment will be in Hopewell Cemetery. At her request, there will be no additional services.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice, in care of Macy & Son Funeral Directors, 135 N.E. Evans Street, McMinnville, Oregon 97128.