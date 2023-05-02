Joshua O. Bell 1978 - 2024

Joshua O. Bell passed away in early January of 2024 in McMinnville, Oregon. He was 45.



Born October 31, 1978, in Roseville, California, to Jack and LaDonna (Cook) Bell, Josh spent most of his life in Sheridan, Oregon, where he graduated from high school in 1997. Josh married Jamie and had three children: Jazmyn, Joshua and Jaylee. Josh would later marry Amanda and have another son, Teegan.



A certified welder by trade, Josh loved fishing and being outdoors. He was a kind soul who was always willing to help a friend in need or give a stranger the shirt off his back. He will be missed by many.



Josh was preceded in death by his father, Jack. He is survived by wife, Amanda; children, Jazmyn, Joshua, Jaylee, and Teegan; mother, LaDonna; and brothers, Joseph and Jacob.



No public services. A memorial potluck will be scheduled for late spring.