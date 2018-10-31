Joshua Enrique Torres - 1977 - 2018

Surrounded by his loving extended family, Joshua Enrique Torres, 40, passed away October 31, 2018, at home in Dayton, Oregon.

Joshua was born July 17, 1977, in McMinnville, Oregon. Josh will be remembered most for his kind actions toward others. He touched many with his loving heart and easygoing demeanor. He always made time to lend an ear to listen to friends and family. Joshua saw the best in everyone.

Joshua enjoyed spending time with his extended family. He was always ready for a family BBQ, frequently working the grill until everyone else had eaten. At family gatherings, he made himself available to play with his younger cousins, always making the kids enjoy the occasion.

Joshua was devoted to his grandmother and Aunt Maria, spending time with them and helping taking care of the home. Joshua will always remain in our hearts.

There will be a private celebration of life for Joshua at 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 19, at the Dayton Catholic Church, San Martin de Porres.