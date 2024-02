Jose B. Arguello 1949 - 2024

Jose B. Arguello passed away peacefully at home on January 5, 2024, at the age of 74. He was born October 12, 1949, to Benigno and Ramona Arguello in San Juan, Texas. We will love you for always, Dad, and miss you very dearly. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, February 10, 2024, at the Carlton American Legion Hall, 158 E. Main St.