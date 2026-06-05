June 5, 2026 Tweet

Jonah Goldberg: Trump stuck in box of his own making

##Jonah Goldberg

About the writer: Conservative D.C.-based commentator Jonah Goldberg serves as editor-in-chief of The Dispatch, hosts The Remnant podcast, authors a weekly Los Angeles Times column, holds a chair with the American Enterprise Institute and serves as a commentator with NPR and CNN. Previously, he spent 21 years as an editor at The National Review and 10 as a commentator at Fox News. He’s the author of three New York Times best sellers.





Normally, I worry that events may overtake a column. But not so with one on the Iran war.

I don’t worry about running afoul of a headline or Truth Social post from the president because what is said about the situation is no longer very relevant to the reality.

On April 8, Nick Catoggio, my Dispatch colleague, dubbed an earlier stoppage with Iran “Schrodinger’s ceasefire.” This was a reference to the famous thought experiment by the physicist Erwin Schrodinger, who was trying to explain the weirdness of “superpositionality” in quantum physics.

A cat in a box is both dead and alive at the same time until you open the box. Schrodinger meant to illustrate the absurdity of the idea that particles aren’t any one thing, but a “cloud of probabilities.”

The administration is stuck in a cloud of probabilities, and it’s a cloud of Trump’s own making.

The war is over. The war is on. The war isn’t a war.

We have a deal. We don’t have a deal, but we’re about to have a deal.

We destroyed Iran’s military. No, we left it intact.

We want regime change. No we don’t. We already accomplished it.

We “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear program a year ago. We had to go to war in February to prevent nuclear war.

The Strait of Hormuz is open, closed, or something in-between. No deal without “unconditional surrender.” Let’s make a deal!

This everything-all-at-once vibe can be disorienting, particularly since most Americans didn’t have a war with Iran on their bingo cards anyway until the shooting had already started. President Trump didn’t prepare the country or consult with Congress beforehand because he thought it would all be a smashing success in a matter of weeks.

The miscalculation that started it all: killing Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and much of Iran’s senior leadership, on the first day of the war.

To “the great proud people of Iran, I say tonight that the hour of your freedom is at hand,” Trump announced Feb. 28. “When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take. This will be probably your only chance for generations.”

I support regime change in Iran, so shed no tears for Khamenei or his goons. But when you start a war by killing the regime’s top leaders, it’s not unreasonable for the remaining ones to conclude you really intend regime change.

Khamenei was a murderous fanatic, but he was actually a fairly cautious one. He liked to threaten closing the Strait of Hormuz or attacking our regional allies, but was reluctant to actually do it, fearing it would invite a regime change war. The mullahs and IRGC goons believed, not unreasonably, that if they lost their grip on power, they’d be lynched by the Iranian people they’ve brutalized for decades.

By starting with a regime change war, Trump removed any reason for the regime not to go for broke.

When you have nothing to lose — particularly when you are a millenarian religious fanatic — a Persian Alamo strategy makes a lot of sense. So Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz and attacked its neighbors.

But it turns out this wasn’t the Alamo. In the contest of wills, Trump blinked.

The Iranian regime’s tolerance for punishment has proved — so far — to be greater than Trump’s or his Persian Gulf allies.

Militarily, we could finish the job. But that would require ground troops and much greater economic turmoil.

In a conflict Trump launched unilaterally, without the prior support of Congress, NATO or the American people, he lacks the political capital.

And that’s only half the problem.

Trump wants the war over, but he doesn’t want to pay — militarily, economically, politically — what that would cost if he acted unilaterally. So he wants to make a deal to end it.

But there is no deal available that wouldn’t come at an equally undesirable cost.

Any deal that looks like what President Obama struck with the Iranians would be too embarrassing to bear. But the Iranians are convinced that they can get just such a deal, and they’re willing to drag things out as long as it takes.

The result:

Trump’s in a box of his own making. He thinks he can talk his way out by simply asserting a reality that doesn’t exist.

When the financial markets get nervous, he announces a breakthrough that is, at best, a possibility. When the Iranians agree to a deal that looks similar to one Obama might negotiate, Trump goes back to his threats.

It can’t go on forever. But I’m sure it’ll last until long after this column is forgotten.