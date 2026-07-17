Jonah Goldberg: Iran war could shape policy for decades

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Comments
madmacs
The present Iranian government is more hard-line that the one that preceded it. If opening the strait is the measure of success; and if as trump claimed, the Iranians' nuclear capability was obliterated in the 2025 bombings, then what is success other than returning to the status quo ante, albeit with an even more intransigent regime in place? Is this worth putting our servicemen in harm's way?