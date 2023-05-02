Jon Vahle 1944 - 2023

McMinnville, Oregon - Jon Vahle, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away Saturday, December 23, 2023, at the age of 79. Jon was born in Tracy, Minnesota, to Charles and Doris Vahle. He attended the University of Chicago, where he pursued a degree in Engineering.

From an early age, Jon showed a love for sports, particularly football. His athletic abilities and the joy he found in the game became legendary, with many stories circulating about his memorable performances on the field. The Minnesota Vikings were his favorite team.

After years of successful sales in the computer industry, Jon embarked on a new venture in Newport, Oregon. He established and owned an insulation and drywall company, dedicating himself to providing quality services to the community. Jon's work ethic and commitment to excellence earned him the respect and admiration of those with whom he worked.

Although Jon had a quiet demeanor, he cherished social interactions. He especially found joy singing in church. He sang hymns with gusto where you could hear his baritone voice. He was known for his generosity, kindness, and willingness to lend a helping hand whenever needed. He touched the lives of many through his thoughtful gestures and genuine care for others.

Jon is survived by his loving wife, Maryann Vahle; his daughter, Lori Ball; son-in-law, Ron Ball; and three grandchildren, Jordan, Jason, and Jacob Ball. He is also remembered fondly by his brother, Jay Vahle.

A funeral service and burial ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 5, 2023. Friends and family are invited to gather at the Chapel of Macy & Son for the service, which will be followed by a burial at Crescent Grove Cemetery in Tigard.

Jon's laughter, warmth, and unwavering love will remain etched in our hearts forever. He will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

"Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near; still loved, still missed, and very dear."