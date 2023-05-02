Johnson::86

Hair on fire

America surfaced in the wake of George Ill, England’s “Mad King.” It may drown in the wake of another.

While Trump is systematically removing independent government and military administrators who could exercise oversight in cases where his actions are illegal or unconstitutional, he is also removing career officials who are responsible for protecting us from foreign adversaries.

Seventeen inspectors general were fired from government agencies in late January. In late February, the judge advocates for the Army, Navy, and Air Force were also fired.

That gives Trump a little running room.

At the same time, he is gutting the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the agency dedicated to protecting our elections from foreign interference. That will give Putin some running room as well.

They are both running in the same direction. Their enemies are truth and accountability.

Trump needs all the help he can get to subvert the next election. With approval ratings wobbling in the mid-forties, the coming inflation and product shortages due to his “beautiful” and illegal tariffs will cause more pain than he can deny.

Ten million Americans losing health insurance is icing on the cake. Shutting down nursing homes and rural hospitals is the cherry on top. Billionaires love it.

He may blame Biden again, but he is the sole architect of this madness and should be called to answer for it. If he loses the House or the Senate, he will be stopped in his tracks, and he knows that.

He is betting that we are too stupid to care. “Free” Qatari jets, anyone?

With Congress cowering in the corner, it is time for an all-out attack on the Judiciary. If he can bring our nation’s judges to heel, he can configure the electorate as he pleases.

Congressional Democrats should be standing on their desks with hair on fire. So should we.

Bill Johnson

McMinnville