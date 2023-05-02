Johnson::108

Conned into quagmire

On Feb. 27, the Strait of Hormuz was open for business, with oil tankers headed out in all directions. Free market crude oil sold at $70 per barrel, and the Russians were selling their embargoed crude for $57 per barrel.

The next day, the Strait of Hormuz was effectively closed, and leaving the tankers awaiting safe passage out. Bibi Netanyahu had masterfully conned Donald Trump into committing America’s armed forces to a war with Iran — something the Israeli leader had been promoting since 1992.

After giving him a little taste of military excitement eight months ago, Bibi sucked The Donald in like a pro —so much so that he may still think it was his idea.

Today, crude is running more than $100 per barrel, and the price is still climbing. Aside from Bibi, who benefits from this con-job?

The biggest winner so far is Trump’s mentor, Russian strongman Vladimir Putin.

His stock of crude has doubled in value, and with US sanctions lifted, he is free to operate in any market. He will soon have plenty of money to spend pounding Ukraine into the “Stone Ages,” before turning his attention to Europe and our NATO allies.

For the longer term, the fossil fuel corporations have even more to gain. While the value of their crude oil stock has only jumped about 50%, their volume dwarfs the Russian output.

If the Strait remains closed indefinitely, and tankers are no longer free to come or go, the price of crude will skyrocket. Perfect. Another corporate windfall.

Our Mad King says we are not dependent on outside oil, that we produce all we need. Even if that were true, the price we pay for oil is based on the world market. We don’t get a discount for oil coming from American oilfields.

Bill Johnson

McMinnville