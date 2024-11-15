November 15, 2024 Tweet

John Herrera: Welcoming the stranger valued American tradition

##John Herrera

Let’s begin with a fundamental concern: The current plans to deport individuals and detain legal permanent residents or citizens likely based on their appearance raises serious questions about profiling and justice.

It is alarming that individuals can be detained because they “look like” immigrants, without any judicial orders justifying their removal. This practice undermines the very principles of fairness and equality that our legal system is built upon.

At Catholic Charities of Oregon, which has served immigrants and refugees since the 1930s, we stand firm in our commitment to keeping families together.

Our mission is not to engage in political debates, but to utilize the immigration laws to support families. This is akin to the legal pathways available for those seeking to bring loved ones from abroad, apply for asylum, or ultimately become American citizens.

At the core of our work is a simple but profound belief: Every individual is a human being deserving dignity and respect. The people we encounter are simply seeking refuge, asylum and the opportunity to build a better life with their families.

We recognize that every country has the right to secure its borders and protect its citizens.

However, we must align this right with the principles of Catholic social teaching, which calls for a humane approach. All we ask for is compassion in the enforcement of our laws.

The urgent call we have as a society is to fix the broken immigration system.

This is not merely the responsibility of organizations like ours; it is the duty of Congress. We need lawmakers to fulfill their roles in addressing the systemic issues that keep families apart and create unnecessary hardship.

Moreover, we must ask ourselves: What are the root causes of migration? What is happening in the countries people are fleeing, and what has been our contribution to these challenges?

People don’t choose to risk their lives or the safety of their children simply to chase the American dream.

America has long been a beacon of hope — a land where dreams can be realized through hard work and perseverance.

We have welcomed those seeking refuge, much like the pilgrims who sought religious liberty. Yet today, it often feels as if we are closing the door on those who desperately need our help.

We must remember that democracy thrives when we open our arms to those fleeing oppression.

When people are forced to leave their homes because of dictatorship or violence, we must provide the necessary channels for them to seek safety. Instead of shutting them out, we should extend our hands to help them find refuge.

As we navigate these complex immigration issues, we must apply the rule of law. However, it is equally important that our immigration system evolves to meet the needs of our global economy and the workforce.

As a Catholic organization, I firmly believe that our approach must be rooted in humanity. We must welcome the stranger and open our doors to our neighbors without discrimination. We cannot pick and choose who deserves our compassion.

In conclusion, let us advocate for a fair, humane and effective immigration system. Together, we can ensure that America remains a place where dreams are achievable, families are united and every person is treated with the dignity he or she deserves.