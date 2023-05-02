John Andrew Hare 1944 - 2025

John Andrew Hare passed away on Saturday, October 25, 2025, in McMinnville, Oregon. He was 81.

John was born April 1, 1944, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to John Hare and Frieda Tluck. From 1958 to 1961, John attended Blue Mountain Academy in Hamburg, Pennsylvania, where he met his future bride, Nancy. On August 8, 1965, they were married in East Rutherford, New Jersey. They were married for 60 years.

John earned his B.A. in Zoology from Andrews University and a B.S. in Biology from Eastern Washington University. After finding his calling in microbiology, he earned a Ph.D. in Immunology and Microbiology from the University of Montana in 1975, and then in 1977 he completed a Post- Doctoral Fellowship from the Naval Medical Research Institute in Bethesda, Maryland.

John’s career spanned 30 years where he taught at Linfield University in McMinnville as Professor of Biology from 1977 to 2006, where he was a beloved teacher and leader.

In his retirement, John volunteered with Habitat for Humanity and United Way. John battled a rare kidney disease named Complement 3 Glomerulopathy (C3G). John is survived by his devoted wife, Nancy; his sister, Marcia; his sons, Eric and Brian; daughter-in-law, Irene; and grandchildren, Drew, Amelia, Evelyn, and Daniel.

To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com