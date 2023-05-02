Joanne Sally Kirk 1941 - 2024

Joanne Sally Kirk, age 82, passed away of natural causes at 3:30 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2024. A private graveside service for family will be held at Willamette National Cemetery in Happy Valley, Oregon.

Born December 10, 1941, Joanne was the first-born of five children to William Charlie Spier and Vonda Lee Goldie Rumble of Olympia, Washington. She lived in Auburn, Washington, where she met her husband, Travis Kirk, and they were married on October 5, 1962. Later they became proud parents of two boys.

Their love and faith in God has graced them both with a long, loving and fulfilling life together. They are both devoted members of the McMinnville Seventh-day Adventist Church. She really enjoyed working with the young children in Sabbath School class.

Joanne (Joey) loved cooking, photography, gardening, nature, and going on long walks with Travis. She was a loving caregiver and took care of many clients.

Joanne is survived by two sons, Steffen and (wife) Christine Kirk, and Mark and (wife) Vivian Kirk; six grandchildren, Shaun, Alisha, Sierra, Denver, Caleb and Kendra and Matt Hughes; along with great-grandson, Jack Hughes. She is also survived by two sisters, Linda Robison and Patricia Richmond; and brother, Dennis Spier. She will be greatly missed by all members of the family and her friends.

Joanne was predeceased by her husband; father, mother, and brother, Roger Spier.