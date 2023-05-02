Jo Glenda (Isom) Kamm 1934 - 2025

Jo Glenda (Isom) Kamm left this life on February 5, 2025, to be with the Lord, to be reunited with her much missed husband, and to join many friends who passed on before her. She was under the loving care of her four children, passing away in her daughter Nila's home, where she lived her last few months. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 69 years, Dorwin Lee Kamm.

Jo Glenda was born December 18, 1934, in Kingsburg, California, to Alex and Muriel Isom. She was an only child, but had many aunts, uncles, and cousins who were a big part of her life. She met the love of her life at church in Vallejo, California, and started dating him when she was 14. They were married in 1952 when she was 17, and they had four children. They spent many years in Santa Rosa, California, moved to Medford, Oregon, to be closer to grandchildren, and eventually retired in McMinnville, Oregon.

Jo was a very outgoing person with many life-long friends. She was very involved in many church activities; singing in choir and other singing groups, teaching classes, and leading Bible studies. After her children started school, she worked for many years in hospital administration and loved the work. She was always doing something new to keep herself busy, such as bowling, ice skating, knitting, jazzersize, clogging, and many arts and crafts accented with much glitter!

Her greatest joy in life was being with her family, and she was blessed that all four children ended up living close by: Mark (Charlene) Kamm, Renee' Kamm, Gina (Tom) Gould, and Nila (Bruce) Cook. When she passed she had 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren to whom she was always Mimo. She will be profoundly missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2025, at Northwest Harvest Church, 10475 S.W. Old Sheridan Road. McMinnville OR 97128