Jewel "Jo" Manuela Ingram 1932 - 2021

Jewel “Jo“ Manuela Ingram, longtime Sheridan, Oregon, resident and caregiver to all who had the pleasure to know her, passed away September 2, 2021.

Jo was born July 1, 1932, in North Powder, Oregon, to Fred Sartaine and Charlotte “Dynamite” (Wisdom) Sartaine. As a young girl, she worked at the cheese factory in Bandon, Oregon. While raising her family, she kept the books for Limbaugh Trucking. After losing her husband Bud, she went to work for John’s Bakery making homemade soup and daily specials. After the closing of the bakery, Jo finished her career with Bi-Mart, where she made lifelong friendships, including her special friend Sylvia Muns.

Jo opened her home to all and never turned anyone away from her door. She always had a pot of coffee on and something to go with it. She never knew how many would be stopping by for dinner, so there was always a big pot of soup and something delicious in the oven. Her life was about caregiving, and she was there for everyone. She loved nothing more than her family, home, reading and animals. Most precious of all were her grandkids.

Jo had a daughter, Penny Ann, with her first husband, Louie Waibel. Later she met and married Bud Ingram and they had a son, Stormy, who passed away at the age of 18 months from a heart defect. She then had four children, Steven Mark, Amber Colleen, Tanya Dee and Brice Delmar.

Jo is joining her husband and siblings who preceded her in death: Bud who passed away in 1975 from an accident, Charlene Holcomb, Sandy Packabush Moore, Roxy Botter, Darlene Wilson, and her brother, Roy Sartaine.

Our loving Mom will be forever remembered by her family and friends. She is survived by her children, Penny (Don) Huntsucker, Steve (Roxie) Ingram, Amber (Larry) Deibel, Tanya (Jim) Taylor, and Brice (Linda) Ingram; her grandchildren, Bryann, Mysti, Blythe, Bryn, Bryston, Addie, Brock, Logan, Nicole and Brenden; her great-grandkids, Peyton, Cade, Laydrix, Cameron and Bayn; and many nieces and nephews.

We want to extend a heartfelt thank you to the wonderful caregivers at Vineyard Heights and Brighton Hospice for the loving care they gave our Mom. A Celebration of Life will be held later in October.