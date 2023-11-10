Jets to fly over McMinnville in Veterans Day salute

Jets from the 142nd Wing of the Portland Air National Guard will fly over McMinnville about 12:10 p.m. Saturday as part of its salute to veterans.

The Veterans Day flight also will pass over Tillamook, Salem and other cities in Oregon and Washington.

The squad of F-15 Eagles will fly over about 1,000 above McMinnville, a Guard representative said.

The flyover at noon will follow McMinnville’s Veterans Day parade, which starts at 10 a.m. downtown.