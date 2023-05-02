Jerry Waring Howard 1944 - 2025

Jerry Waring Howard, 81, passed away November 9, 2025, at Life Care Center in McMinnville, Oregon.

He was born March 31, 1944, in Visalia, California, to parents John and Verlee Howard. The family moved to Dayton, Oregon, when he was one year old. He graduated from Dayton High School and went on to OSU and Portland State after serving in the Air National Guard. He made a career in sales and eventually settled again in Dayton.

He is survived by his sister, Leanne Peterson of Dayton

No service is planned.