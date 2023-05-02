Jerry Thalhamer 1957 - 2025

Jerry Thalhamer, 67, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away January 10, 2025. Born in 1957 in Mountain Home, Idaho, and raised in Colorado, Jerry opened two shoe repair shops before moving to Sequim, Washington, where he opened another shop and met his wife, Judy. They built a life together in a hand-built log home, raising Foundation Quarter Horses and enjoying trail riding in the Olympic Mountains.



Jerry and wife Judy later moved to McMinnville to be closer to family. He worked in sales, then became a medical coder at 52, graduating with honors. A car enthusiast, Jerry was an active member of a local car club and loved leading car rallies in his Alfa Romeo Spyder.



He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Judy; daughters, Melissa and Dottie; and granddaughters, Hadley, Shelby, Olivia, Piper, and Hayden.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Suicide Prevention or Henderson House in McMinnville, Oregon There will be no services at this time.