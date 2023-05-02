Jerry Donald Sodorff 1951 - 2024

Jerry Donald Sodorff, born May 2, 1951, on the family farm in Pullman, Washington, passed away October 14, 2024, surrounded by loved ones. He was the cherished husband of his high school sweetheart, Sheryl Sorenson Sodorff, whom he married on June 25, 1970.

After graduating from high school, Jerry ventured to the University of Oregon to study architecture, but he soon discovered that his true passion lay in photography. He returned to the scenic Palouse Region to farm the wheat fields that had been in his family for generations, blending his love for the land with his artistic vision.

In retirement, Jerry rekindled his love for outdoor photography, capturing the breathtaking beauty of the Pacific Northwest. Known for his saying, "Don't leave home without one," he was rarely seen without at least two of his eight cameras. His work was showcased in various venues throughout the region, leaving a lasting impression on all who encountered his art.

Jerry’s legacy includes his three children, Joel (Lori) Sodorff, Stephanie (Travis) Norman, and Stacy (Alex) Rountree, as well as several beloved grandchildren. He will be remembered for his unwavering dedication to his family, his passion for farming, and his incredible eye for photography.

A celebration of Jerry's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2024, at the Chapel of Macy & Son Funeral Home, 135 N.E. Evans, McMinnville, Oregon, with a viewing preceding the service at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a local charity dedicated to supporting the arts or agriculture, honoring Jerry's dual passions.

