Jeb Bladine: Social media the target of diverse warnings

Comments
RobsNewsRegister
Jeb - interesting commentary. I avoid Facebook and Twitter because they censor political speech. Make Orwell Fiction Again.
RobsNewsRegister
For Instance, if BigTech Facebook and Twitter censoring the NYPost, a top-5 newspaper in this country, doesn't get one concerned, I don't know what will. They are literally dictating what can and cannot be published to one of the largest media outlets in the country to the point of even locking the Twitter account of said newspaper.