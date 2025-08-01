By Jeb Bladine • President / Publisher • August 1, 2025 Tweet

Jeb Bladine: Palestinian state? AI assists in report of debate

Heart-breaking images of starvation in Gaza are at least reminiscent of unspeakable modern-era examples of genocide described at www.genocideeducation.org. The stakes of that debate expanded this week when Canada said it will recognize a Palestinian state, and President Donald Trump responded by warning of trade consequences: “That will make it very hard for us to make a trade deal with them.”

Time, I thought, for an “AI-assisted” (artificial intelligence) column. Not “AI-produced,” at least not entirely. And the reality is, today’s search engine responses begin with AI, and most writing is AI-assisted.

If you haven’t tried, go to www.ChatGPT.com, ask a simple question and see if the answer is mildly mind-expanding. Then dive deeper.

This week, it took me five minutes to write this request to ChatGPT: “Please write, using 150 or fewer words per argument, two clear and historically accurate arguments depicting the case for and the case against international recognition of a Palestinian state. If you don’t know the answers to any of the important related and relevant questions, don’t make them up, and please provide links to the most complete and trustworthy sources for the information used in your arguments.”

It took ChatGPT 12 seconds to respond:

Case For: “Recognition reinforces the Palestinian right to self‑determination, repeatedly affirmed in UN General Assembly resolutions such as 3236 (1974) and 43/177 (1988), which acknowledged a Palestinian state. In 2012, the UN upgraded Palestine to non‑member observer state status via GA 67/19, reflecting de facto recognition and unlocking access to institutions like the International Criminal Court. Advocates – including international legal scholars and entities like The Elders — argue that recognition can transform peace prospects by leveling diplomatic standing, pressuring renewed negotiations, and enforcing international law, notably the ICJ’s 2024 advisory that Israel’s occupation breaches legal obligations. With over 140 UN member states already recognizing Palestine and recent declarations by France, UK, Canada, and others due in September 2025, recognition is seen as a concrete catalyst toward achieving a viable two‑state solution.”

Case Against: “Critics caution that recognizing Palestine unilaterally breaches the Oslo Accords, which envision a final status decided through mutual Israeli‑Palestinian negotiation—not pre‑empted by diplomatic recognition. They argue Palestine fails core Montevideo Convention criteria: it lacks a unified government (divided between the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank and Hamas in Gaza) and insufficient capacity for consistent diplomatic relations and sovereign control. Some legal commentators contend that crowning statehood without these elements undermines international rule of law and may entrench internal fragmentation, reward intransigence, and harden political positions—hampering rather than helping peace efforts. Opponents also fear such recognition may embolden Hamas, weaken incentives for reform or dialogue, and reduce leverage for Israel and international mediators.”

Sources cited and linked in the AI response included Wikipedia, today.com, theweek.com, theelders.org, jcpa.org, washingtonpost.com, theguardian.com, theaustralian.com, and the comprehensive history and analysis of United National General Assembly resolutions.

“What,” I asked AI, “do you say, in 10 words, to people who haven’t tried AI?”

“Explore it – AI can surprise, assist, teach, and inspire daily.”

Jeb Bladine can be reached at jbladine@newsregister.com or 503-687-1223.