Jeb Bladine: It all adds up to a perfect weekend

It’s going to be a glorious fall weekend, with no shortage of ways to enjoy it.

Weather reports confidently predict mid-40s mornings opening into sunshine in the low-to-mid 70s. Some may mistakenly call it Indian Summer, which occurs in November, but by any name it’s going to be wondrous.

Conditions couldn’t be better for a second and concluding weekend of the Art Harvest Studio Tour of Yamhill County, now in its 26th year. The event lists 40 artists whose studios are open for scenic, self-guided tours throughout the county, supported by an impressive array of volunteers and contributors.

It’s not just about selling local artwork, although artists certainly welcome new clients. Behind the scenes, organizers have this strong educational mission: “By partnering with Yamhill County public and private schools and the Chehalem Cultural Center, we provide a truly unique and visual art experience that serves as a catalyst to spark a child’s interest and exploration in the arts.”

Whatchamacolumn Jeb Bladine is president and publisher of the News-Register. > See his column

Joe Dancer Park and other area locations will be rocking with youth soccer games. Linfield College will host Lewis & Clark in a Saturday afternoon continuation of the Wildcat pursuit of a 62nd consecutive winning season. I-5 will be crowded with University of Oregon fans headed to Eugene for another classic clash between the Ducks and Huskies.

Wine industry hospitality will be on display at vineyards and tasting rooms throughout the valley. Coeur de Terre Vineyard, outside McMinnville, is even hosting guided harvest tours.

Look for downtown McMinnville to be a colorful scene populated by all manner of local people and visitors. They’ll be enjoying the real-town life that has drawn so much national acclaim in recent years.

Gallery Theater is presenting “The God Game” all weekend. Our Live Music Calendar lists 12 local venues with Friday-Saturday performances. The Old Time Fiddlers play Saturday at Yamhill Valley Heritage Center. And Saturday is “Girls in Aviation Day” at the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum.

Not active enough for you? You still might sign up for a 10-K trail run held Saturday as a benefit for Miller Woods and the Give a Little Foundation.

You could finish all those pre-winter tasks around the house, load a truck or trailer of trash for delivery to Riverbend or take your unneeded documents to the downtown First Federal parking lot for a Saturday Shred Day.

It’s amazing how many people are engaged in adding enjoyment and entertainment to our lives. There’s nothing like a sun-bathed weekend to enrich their efforts.

Jeb Bladine can be reached at jbladine@newsregister.com or 503-687-1223.

