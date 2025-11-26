November 26, 2025 Tweet

Jeb Bladine: Annual messages help launch holiday season

We’re helping official launch of the holiday season with this Thanksgiving-eve News-Register “print issue” for the first time in many years … thus, it’s a good time for some annual reminder messages with a small assortment of new ones.

First, it’s peak-time for the year-round “Shop Local” messages we have been preaching for 36 years. It never grows old to remind people that local quality of life depends in great measure on supporting the businesses and institutions that support our community by providing all manner of local goods and services, lifestyle diversity, taxes and contributions.

We like to suggest that people give an extra nod to locally owned businesses, while acknowledging that outside owners also can be significant contributors to the local economy and community.

This year, as last, we are drawing special attention to the local N-R “Business Partners,” who support our family community newspaper by using our print and digital platforms to connect with our readers. You will see more about those Business Partners in months to come.

This beginning of the holiday season also activates the most important time of year for dozens of local charitable organizations that depend on contributions to support and sponsor their compassionate services. Every year, local altruism rises to new levels from Thanksgiving through Christmas, allowing recipients of those donations to fully plan for another year of serving their community.

Some of our readers have noticed that the News-Register connects to a statewide, locally based nonprofit that helps independent community newspapers receive charitable contributions for providing valued “civic journalism” in their communities. Our thanks to them, of course.

A more prominent promotion of that gifting option is being delayed until early 2026 to avoid direct competition with local charities during holiday season.

Many of those local nonprofits will be featured in our annual “Season of Giving” special section, with their charitable messages sponsored by local businesses. It’s just another example of the synergy that exists year-round among local business, charities and citizens, and which helps define the small-town quality of life found in communities throughout Yamhill County.

So, when contemplating holiday shopping this year, consider closing your computer screen and looking for items from local businesses that depend on this season for their year-round health. And when thinking about charitable donations, be sure to study up on new tax laws that just might make it more financially feasible to give out 2025 donations.

There are several changes in tax deductibility that may be of interest, with more on that likely coming in this space. For now, be sure to understand the new “SALT” deduction of state and local taxes, increased from $10,000 to $40,000.

For many people, it means they can itemize deductions — including charitable contributions — beyond the “standard deduction” level. That tax law change is effective this year, and is worth a close look for people with high-enough combinations of property and income taxes.

So, Happy Thanksgiving … shop local … donate local … and enjoy the holidays.

