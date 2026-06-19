June 19, 2026 Tweet

Jeb Bladine: A worthy holiday delays newspaper delivery

We newspaper folks keep track of many, many things: Deadlines, for example; election dates; court schedules; names and numbers of local officials who return phone calls, and those who commit themselves to avoiding any communications with the reporters.

One would think that for a mail-delivered newspaper, we would always know about postal holidays.

However, mea culpas abounded this week at the News-Register when we realized that Juneteenth, on Friday, June 19, would interrupt normal delivery of this week’s printed newspaper. A mid-week scramble moved the mail delivery day to Saturday this week.

It’s embarrassing. Not fatal, not historic in the grand sweep of life, but embarrassing for an institution built around noting things before they land on the doorstep — or, in this case, before they fail to land in the mailbox.

Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021 and was first observed as an Oregon state holiday in 2022. But 2026 is the first year that the newest holiday has disrupted mail delivery of the News-Register.

Whatchamacolumn Jeb Bladine is president and publisher of the News-Register. > See his column

The other 10 federal holidays, established between 1870 and 1983, are fully embedded in our minds and our annual schedules, but it will be 11 more years before this holiday again falls on a Friday.

Juneteenth, of course, is not about us. It’s not about another day off work for government workers and others. It’s about a holiday the country took far too long to formally recognize.

Juneteenth marks June 19, 1865, when Union authority finally reached Galveston, Texas, where enslaved people were publicly told they were free. That happened more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation and months after the Civil War had effectively ended.

That most important human freedom — the right to live as a person, not as property — did not simply arrive and thrive everywhere at once. It had to be announced, enforced, defended and remembered.

Juneteenth matters. It’s not just another day when government offices close and mail delivery is postponed. It is a day to deliver the message that American freedoms have been gained unevenly — embraced in one place, denied in another, celebrated by some and withheld from others.

Those five foundational rights in the First Amendment — speech, religion, press, assembly and petition — were easy adoption compared to the bitter struggles that preceded the abolition of slavery, equal protection citizenship, voting rights and racial desegregation.

Here we are, celebrating 250 years of an American experiment that took almost a century to abolish slavery and another century to outlaw school segregation and Jim Crow laws. If anyone thinks Juneteenth is less important in Oregon — founded in 1859 with a constitutional ban on slavery — you could mention that the same Oregon Constitution made it illegal for Black people to live in the state.

So yes, each year on June 19, the mail does not move, courts are closed, businesses adjust and newspaper delivery schedules wobble. But for anyone who feels inconvenienced by this relatively new holiday, this is a worthy one.

Jeb Bladine can be reached at jbladine@newsregister.com or 503-687-1223.