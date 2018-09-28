September 28, 2018 Tweet

Jeb Bladine: A ‘Supreme’ test of ends and means

Dramatic Thursday testimony before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee occurred too late for this column’s mid-morning deadline. But not too late to consider the unfortunate reality that for too many Americans, the ends justify the means.

This week’s controversy revolves around accusations by Professor Christine Blasey Ford of past sexual misconduct by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Both testified Thursday as a prelude to the committee’s important vote on Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination.

The stakes are high.

Political conservatives believe Supreme Court decisions have leaned liberal for too long. They cheered President Donald Trump’s first appointment of Neil Gorsuch, and they believe adding Kavanaugh will move the Supreme Court needle to their philosophical direction.

Political liberals and progressives, to their great dismay, believe the same about Kavanaugh.

Many people awaiting Thursday’s dramatic testimony seemed more intent on confirming “their truth” than on learning “the truth.”

Whatchamacolumn Jeb Bladine is president and publisher of the News-Register. > See his column

It’s one thing when people reach opinions based on news of the day; it’s different when people consider answers to important questions irrelevant to their pre-formed beliefs.

Is Ford telling the truth? Could her claims be a case of mistaken identity or flawed memory? Are Kavanaugh’s denials truthful? Is he wrongfully accused? Are both Ford and Kavanaugh going to become collateral damage?

Ford and Kavanaugh are pawns in a larger war in which opponents sometimes violate current moral imperatives in their quest of the greater good. They consider future directions of the U.S. Supreme Court an end that can justify almost any means.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, President Trump called it “a big fat con job.” He added, as quoted by The Atlantic, this clarification:

“The people that have complained to me about it the most, about what’s happening, are women. Women are very angry … And I, frankly, think that — I think they like what the Republicans are doing. But I think they would have liked to have seen it go a lot faster. But give them their day in court. Let somebody else have a day in court. But the ones that I find — I mean, I have men that don’t like it. But I have women that are incensed at what’s going on. I’ve always said, women are smarter than men. I’ve said that a lot. And I mean it. But women are incensed at what’s going on.”

Sometimes, when the president speaks, it is difficult to identify either the ends or the means.

Jeb Bladine can be reached at jbladine@newsregister.com or 503-687-1223.