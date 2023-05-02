Jeannine Marie (Worthylake) Dante 1936 - 2026

Jeannine Marie (Worthylake) Dante, 89, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2026, in Claremore, Oklahoma. Jeannine was born in 1936 near Florence, Oregon, to Clifford J. and Lorraine G. (Adams) Worthylake. She attended Siuslaw High School and married her high school sweetheart, John A. (Jack) Dante in 1955. She worked for an accounting firm in Portland, Oregon, while Jack was in dental school and later assisted in the dental practice in McMinnville, Oregon. She is most remembered for being a mother and grandmother, which was the center of her world. She enjoyed gardening and home Bible studies with friends. In her later years, she was an avid listener of her large audio book library.

She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, (Alan S. Dante); and one brother, (James L. Worthylake). She is survived by her son, Jon C. Dante (Liz); six grandsons, (Tony, Erik, Michael, BJ, Miles and Mitchell); three granddaughters, (Mary, Melissa and Michelle); 15 great-grandchildren; one brother (Clifford E. Worthylake); a sister, (Judith A. McClellan); and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2026, at Verdigris Assembly of God in Claremore, Oklahoma. An additional celebration is planned for 2 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2026, at Florence Cross Road Assembly of God in Florence, Oregon, where she has many friends and family. She will be interred with her husband at Fair Grove Cemetery in Ada, Oregon.