Jeanne Abbott

Please join us in the celebration of life for Jeanne Abbott

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 23, with a short service at 1 p.m. Light lunch and

beverages provided. Event will be at Riverfront Park Rotary Pavilion

200 Water St. N.E. Salem, OR 97301. *Park in North parking lot near Gilbert House Children's Museum.