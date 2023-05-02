Jeanette Evelyn Traffas 1935 - 2023

Our beloved mother, Jeanette Evelyn Traffas (Jacobs) of Carlton, Oregon, passed peacefully into her heavenly home on December 23, 2023, after several years of declining health. We are grateful to our brothers, John and Greg, for taking care of Mom at home for several years and to the staff at Rock of Ages, where Mom lived during the last months of her life.

Jeanette arrived in Cheney, Kansas, on October 8, 1935, the eleventh of 14 children born to Margaret Anna (Hilger) Jacobs and Henry J. Jacobs. The Jacobs were a devout and hard-working Catholic family who raised animals and crops on their farm. She attended school through the eighth grade, but family constraints prevented further schooling. Instead, Mom helped at home and, as a young woman, took a job as a scrub nurse in a hospital obstetrics ward.

Community dances were an important social event in eastern Kansas, and at a July 4th dance, Mom met our father, Leo Traffas, who was from a neighboring community. On June 14, 1958, they married in Waterloo, Kansas, and immediately left for Renton, Washington, where Leo worked as a riveter for Boeing. Jeanette found work caring for new mothers and their infants at a local hospital where she worked until two weeks prior to their first son’s birth in 1959.



Between 1959 and 1976, Leo and Jeanette welcomed seven children: Michael, Greg, Patrick, Lynette, Gary, John, and Steve. Leo and Jeanette moved to the McMinnville area in 1961, where they continued to raise their growing family. During this time, Jeanette achieved her dream of secondary education by earning her GED. When most of her children were grown, Jeanette took a job as a home health aide, where she was in great demand because of her gentleness, skill, and willingness to provide haircuts to homebound patients.

Jeanette was a devoted member of St. James Catholic Church, singing in the choir and serving in the Altar Society for many years. After retiring, she volunteered weekly at the St. Vincent de Paul thrift store in McMinnville. She and Leo also traveled extensively in retirement, visiting Europe to see sons, John and Michae, and the shrine at Medjugorje, going on a Caribbean cruise, a trip to Branson with her sister, Lucy, and brother-in-law, Ralph, and seeing Alaska, Hawaii, and British Columbia with family.

Jeanette was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Jeanette is survived by five children; four daughters-in-law; one son-in-law; 10 grandchildren; and extended family. She was preceded in death by her husband; and sons, Michael and Patrick. Our family is grateful for the constant love and support she gave each of us.

Viewing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, January 12, 2024, at the Chapel of Macy & Son Funeral Home in McMinnville, Oregon. The Rosary will be held at 11:30, Saturday, January 13, 2024, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at noon, both at St. James Catholic Church in McMinnville. A reception at the church will follow the service.

Remembrances may be made to St. Vincent de Paul of McMinnville, or to a charity of your choice. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.