Jay Sapunar 1935 - 2025

Jay Sapunar died at home, with his family, on September 28, 2025. He celebrated his 90th birthday this year.

He was born in 1935 to Joe and Leona Sapunar. He graduated from San Mateo High School, the University of Redlands, and Andover Newton in Boston with a master's degree in Divinity. In 1957, he married Myrna McKay, and this year they celebrated 68 years of marriage.

His career in the clergy with the United Church of Christ took the family to positions in California and Hawaii. After retiring from the clergy, the family lived in Aptos, California, and then relocated in 2001 to McMinnville to be closer to family, where they were a regular presence in the lives of their grandchildren.

An avid traveler, crossword puzzle solver, opera lover, and wine enthusiast, he was the embodiment of unconditional love for one’s family. He was a source of vast knowledge to those close to him. His sense of humor was sublime.

Jay is survived by his wife, Myrna Sapunar; his daughter, Kimberley Sapunar; his son, Sean Sapunar (wife Stacy); four grandchildren, Leto Sapunar, Zaira Ordoubadi, Madisyn Sapunar, and Mason Sapunar; brother, Jon Sapunar (wife Theresa); niece, Sierra Sapunar; and grand-niece, Luna.

To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.