Jason Adam Pagonis 1974 - 2021

Jason Adam Pagonis, age 46, passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Yamhill, Oregon. Jason was born May 11, 1974, in Fairfield, California. He grew up in Vacaville, California, and Mesa, Arizona. When Jason was 19, he moved to McMinnville, Oregon, and graduated from McMinnville High School.

Jason and Melinda (Mindy) King met in 1994, and were married in 1995. They had two sons, Wyatt and Daniel. When his boys were young, Jason coached youth baseball and was always an avid spectator as they grew older and continued with sports through high school. Jason worked in the manufacturing and production industry throughout his adult life, primarily as a welder. His passion was the great outdoors, where he loved to hunt and fish and be with nature. Jason loved ’90s country music and was a fan of binge-watching crime dramas. He loved his nephews and nieces and could always be seen playing with them and making them laugh at family gatherings.

Jason is survived by his wife, Melinda Pagonis; sons, Wyatt and Daniel Pagonis; his mother, Phyllis Kane; his sisters, Stephanie Hoyer, Cassandra (Robbie) Hoyer, and Christina Pagonis; and many brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Michael Hoyer.

A private family gathering will be held to celebrate Jason's place in our lives and hearts.

