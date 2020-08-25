By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • 

Jaquith Road cannabis processing facility OKed

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Hibb

The needs of the few are outweighed by the economic impact such an operation can make by hiring locally and providing a steady stream of tax revenue. The reported opposition does not take that into account, but objects from a purely selfish position and rightly so, since the processing plant will in their minds affect them in a negative manner.

After reading this article, I wondered if Oregon has a plan to ensure that agricultural zoned areas will not be consumed by such operations, thus eliminating our much needed food production. Sure some people like marijuana and its side effects, but everyone needs to eat. I do not think the opposing positions were sufficiently argued or for that matter legally qualified and if they really did not want the processing plant in their neighborhood, then why did they not seek legal counsel and representation, which might of then been used to make a more compelling argument?

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable