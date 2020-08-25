Jaquith Road cannabis processing facility OKed

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Hibb
The needs of the few are outweighed by the economic impact such an operation can make by hiring locally and providing a steady stream of tax revenue. The reported opposition does not take that into account, but objects from a purely selfish position and rightly so, since the processing plant will in their minds affect them in a negative manner.
After reading this article, I wondered if Oregon has a plan to ensure that agricultural zoned areas will not be consumed by such operations, thus eliminating our much needed food production. Sure some people like marijuana and its side effects, but everyone needs to eat. I do not think the opposing positions were sufficiently argued or for that matter legally qualified and if they really did not want the processing plant in their neighborhood, then why did they not seek legal counsel and representation, which might of then been used to make a more compelling argument?