Janice Lee (Bancke, Archer, Gran) Fuller 1951 - 2025

Janice Lee (Bancke, Archer, Gran) Fuller went to her heavenly home on June 8, 2025, surrounded by her family, in McLeod, North Dakota. Jan was born December 6,1951, in Tillamook, Oregon, to Lee and Lee Bancke.

Jan worked for US Bank for many years before a friend suggested she apply for a pre-school teaching position at Gaarde Christian School. Instantly, Jan realized her calling in life was to be a teacher, so she went back to college, graduating in 1990 from George Fox University in Newberg, Oregon, with her BA in Elementary Education and her master’s degree in Education in 1996. Jan spent 26 years doing what she loved most: teaching. Most of Jan’s career was spent teaching third grade at Cook Elementary in McMinnville, Oregon, where she retired in 2012.

Jan spent her retirement years in Pine Island and Cape Coral, Florida. Always up for an adventure, Jan enjoyed traveling, the ocean and seashells, boat and ATV rides, her pool, and spending time with her family and friends. She loved to read, crochet, and play with her dog, George. Jan found the positive in every situation, looked only for the best in people, and was the type of friend everyone wants to have. Jan will be deeply missed by those who knew her.

Jan was baptized into Christ at the age of 21, and she walked with Jesus throughout her life. She was active in her home church’s Lake Baptist in Lake Oswego, and First Baptist Church in McMinnville. Jan's faith and relationship with the Lord was a very important part of her daily life. When Jan became ill and relocated to McLeod, she attended Bethany Lutheran Church, where she was welcomed and blessed by the congregation.

Jan is survived by her daughter, Heather (Todd) Sagvold of McLeod; grandchildren, Kelsey (Oliver Francies) Sagvold of Springfield, Massachusetts, and Austin Sagvold of McLeod; great-grandson, Henrik Francies; sisters, JoAnn (Wayne) Sours of Terrebonne, Oregon, and Shelly (Dennis) Allinger of Tillamook; nephews, Damen Sours, Bobby (Tiffany) Otis, Jay (Lori) Otis, Brandon (Lilia) Sours, Ryan (Michele) Allinger, and Chad (Courtney) Allinger; and her best friend, Kristie Carver of Port Charlotte, Florida.

Jan was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin Lee and Aletha Belle Bancke; sister, Sharon, and brother in-law, Robert Otis; and nephew, Scott Otis.

Jan and her family would like to thank the incredible staff at the Essentia Cancer Center in Fargo and CHI Lisbon for the exceptional love, care, and friendship they have provided to her since she moved to North Dakota. To Hearts In Action, thank you for the compassionate care she received in her final days.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 11, 2025, followed by the memorial service at 2 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church in McLeod. Janice’s service will be livestreamed on the Dahlstrom Funeral Home website: www.dahlstromfuneralhome.com on her obituary page.