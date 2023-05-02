Janice Irene Williams 2026

Janice Irene Williams, 78, passed away peacefully at home with loved ones, on April 15, 2026. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandma (Nana), and friend, and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Janice is survived by her husband, Al; her son, Lee; and her daughter, Krista. She found joy in the simple beauty of life—especially in her garden, where she loved tending to her plants and flowers. Her kindness and thoughtfulness shone through in her work as a caregiver for more than 35 years, where she was treasured by those she cared for.

May the memory of her warmth and compassion bring comfort to all who were fortunate to share in her remarkable life. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. May 3, 2026, at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in McMinnville, Oregon, with a reception to follow.