September 11, 2026 Tweet

Jan Iversen: Grandparenting shows that loving and being loved safe

##Jan Iversen

I’m not saying that’s untrue.

My husband and I often drop exhausted into our recliners as soon as the grandkids disappear down the street, waving goodbye from their little backseat thrones. We pop into the lives of our grandsons with every intention of matching their energy, but hit the wall long before they do.

So, yes, much of what I love about being a grandmother is a function of the short hours. And I know we are very lucky in this respect, not having been tasked with filling in full-time for absent or ill parents.

But I have come to recognize sources of satisfaction that are much more profound than our gig-work role in the grandkids’ lives.

I often have the sense when the grandkids leave that I have just participated in my existential capstone project. My interactions with the littles give me the opportunity to put all I have learned about life and love into action.

Because the grandkids are so important to me — and again, yes, because I have short shifts — I am able to draw heavily on all that experience in order to bring my best self to the majority of my interactions with these little guys. What that means, of course, is that they see me at my absolute best — a culmination of all those bitter and sweet life lessons.

Hence the love fest that tends to occur between grandparents and grandkids.

I love them and I show up in my most polished, patient form. And they love me for it.

They also see me through fresh eyes. Because they didn’t witness all my earlier iterations, as I bumbled through life, they don’t have that double-exposure problem most of us have when we look at the people close to us — semi-transparent newer versions overlaid on less impressive and still visible older ones.

My grandsons see only this somewhat “finished product” in front of them. It’s like getting an A on that capstone project — they think I’m wise and funny and powerful.

Being able to contribute to the process of strong ego development in our grandkids is both a blessing and a terrifying responsibility.

From the blessing standpoint, input from grandparents — and great-aunts and great-uncles — can be among the purest.

Our once-removed status fed by the perspective of a long life grants us the freedom to distinguish our egos from theirs, leaving us poised to lead with curiosity in our interactions with them. That inquisitive stance allows us to focus on exploring who this little human before us is rather than focusing on shaping them.

The terror in this responsibility reminds us to take time to craft our feedback thoughtfully.

When you have been through decades cleaning up proverbial and literal spilled milk, it’s easier to think carefully as you mop up the mess. What just happened and why?

In this way, grandparents are better able to view missteps as demonstrations of the earnestness and eagerness of the grandkids. We understand how difficult life can be and we are more than willing to give these resiliency traits all the reinforcement we can even when they show up initially in raw and sloppy ways.

Our cheerleading spotlights the sublime effort and sidesteps the milk spill. Despite our wrinkled skin, we grandparents can provide the smoothest, least distorted mirrors, reflecting back to the kids a clear picture of how they look to our loving eyes.

Serenity allows grandparents to sidestep the urge to pander to kids. We can be secure in the belief that they will love us, even through limit-setting episodes.

I can trust both myself and my grandkids, in other words, to understand that the boundaries I establish with them represent acts of love. Uniquely positioned to engage in the high-risk, high-reward process of setting boundaries, a grandparent can send clear, consistent messages to the kids: “I trust you to be able to meet me as a person here where your life touches mine. Together we will design love.”

Luckily, sainthood is not required to be a good grandparent.

I can also teach them what grandma’s “enough” face looks like, helping them recognize when unhappy consequences are approaching. Thus, I am able to add my small contribution to the efforts of their beleaguered parents as they work to instill thoughtful reciprocity into the kids’ relationship habits.

This leads me to the final and most profound aspect of being a grandparent, one that can far outlive us in the lives of our beloved grandchildren. If you think about it, the most basic and most important role that family life plays in our lives is this: Good enough families, anchored by the long-view perspective of the elder elders, instill in us the belief that loving and being loved is safe.

When our family has faithfully shown up in loving ways and weathered disruptions, the resulting robust memories of our childhoods allow us to trust in the concept of love. We don’t have to be terrified of becoming attached to people, places and things that matter to us.

Nor do we seek to enmesh with others in compensatory and unsuccessful ways. The love we have received from our families blossoms within us: We know our hearts are strong and resilient, and we know that attachments are worth the effort.