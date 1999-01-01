James Norwood Apperson - 1927 - 2019

James Norwood Apperson, known to family and friends as “Jim,” was born in 1927 to Norwood C. Apperson and Letha (Coles) Apperson in Baker, Oregon. When he was very young, his family moved to Lafayette, Oregon, where they lived in the historic “Mattey House.” After a few years, Jim moved to McMinnville, Oregon, and entered Cook School. McMinnville was Jim’s home, but he loved his summers spent near Haines, where he lived on his grandfather’s cattle ranch. He did chores, worked with cattle and horses and was a lifeguard at the Coles' family hot springs swimming pool. Jim graduated from McMinnville High School in 1946. He gave two years to military service during WWII, followed by two years at Linfield College.

On August 15, 1948, Jim married Meredith, the love of his life. Together they raised four children, Terrie, Leslie, Grant and Stuart. After living on a 360-acre farm outside Carlton, they moved closer to McMinnville. Jim worked hard providing for his family. He also enjoyed taking his family on vacations in the Cascades and Eastern Oregon, where he shared his love of rocks and geology.

Jim lived his love for his family by always supporting and helping them in their endeavors. He shared his gifts and memories with each one. Jim was surrounded by his family when he passed. He is survived by his wife, Meredith; children, Terrie Wasson (Bob) and Leslie Rogers (Gregg) of McMinnville, Grant Apperson (Bren) of Quakertown, Pennsylvania, and Stuart Apperson (Rebecca) of Hillsboro, Oregon; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Eloise Zwald (Tom) of Portland, Oregon. Jim was predeceased by his parents; sister, Patsey Miller; and brother, Edwin Apperson.

A private celebration of Jim’s life will be held later for family and friends.

Contributions may be made to Willamette Valley Hospice and YCAP. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com