Jack Ashworth 1948 - 2023

Jack Ashworth, a long-time resident of Sheridan, Oregon, passed away suddenly in his home. On March 28, 2023, he went to join our daughter, Stacey Bowser. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Barbara; his sons, Todd Ashworth and Michael Ashworth; and daughter, Shana Schmitz.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Calvary Chapel in Sheridan, Oregon, 121 N.E. Yamhill Street.

He is the best friend to many and the heart of my life.