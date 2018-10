Iris L. (Wolfer) Yoder - 1920 - 2018

Iris L. (Wolfer) Yoder, 98, died Tuesday, September 25, 2018, in Woodburn, Oregon. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 8, at Salem Mennonite Church, 1045 Candlewood Dr. N.E., Keizer, OR 97303. Online condolences may be left at: www.macyandson.com.