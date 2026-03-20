Investigating the Bible: With one mind, through prayer and fellowship

D.L. Moody is considered one the most influential evangelistic laymen America has produced. In the 1800s, before electricity powered public address systems, he preached to over 100 million people; Moody Bible Institute, which he founded, still thrives today. He was humble and without formal theological training or title. During an England evangelistic crusade, he was introduced as the “Rev. Mr. Moody, our cousin from Chicago.” Moody stood and said, “I’m not ‘the Rev. Mr. Moody’ at all. I’m plain Dwight L. Moody, a Sabbath school worker. And then I’m not your ‘American cousin.’ By the grace of God, I’m your brother.” Early in Moody’s life, a minister showed him a concordance, an index of words in the Bible. It transformed his Bible study. He later encouraged his crowds to “… take up the Bible with a concordance …(it will) open up the Bible.”

A concordance reveals that the Greek adverb “with one mind” is in the New Testament 11 times, 10 of these in the book of Acts. Its last use is by the apostle Paul at the end of one of his letters: “Now the God of patience and consolation grant you to be like-minded one toward the another according to Christ Jesus, that ye may with one mind and with one mouth glorify God, even the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ.” (Underline added, Romans 15:5,6, King James Version used throughout). The adverb had common use in ancient times. One early official wrote to a leader of an army that he had “…received certain information that the inhabitants of the village are with one accord in claiming your protection.”

The word’s use through the Book of Acts reveals how the first church was of one mind and gives two tools they used to become and remain with one mind.

Prayer. “These all continued with one mind in prayer and supplication with the women, and Mary, the mother of Jesus and with his brethren.” (Acts 1:14). College basketball coach, John Wooden, passed away in 2010 at the age of 99. Ten times his UCLA Bruins won the NCAA championship, with a record 88 consecutive wins. He said, “When counseling my players who had problems off the court, I always recommend prayer.” Problems in a church are prevented or resolved when members pray.

Worship and fellowship. “And they continuing daily with one accord in the temple, and breaking bread from house to house, did eat their food with gladness and singleness of heart.” (Acts 2:46).

Food brings people together. Tammy Jo Shultz piloted Southwest Airlines Flight 1380, when at 30,000 feet an engine exploded and shattered a passenger window. Her calm head and exceptional piloting skills landed the crippled plane, saving 148 lives. Long before that, in 1985, she was a Navy pilot when men thought no woman should ever sit in the cockpit of a fighter. When she arrived for training in Corpus Christi, she was shunned. It was like she was invisible. In their ready room, she heard a loud Marine student pilot bragging about his birthday gifts from home. She walked up close behind him and when he turned, she said, “I’d be happy to make you a birthday dinner and cake. Why don’t you invite four of your friends as well? It’ll be fun.” He was stunned. The next day, he quietly approached her with a piece of paper with four names, and asked “Where do you live?” They had their dinner and cake and a wonderful time. The six became good friends throughout the training.

Before or after worship, the first church ate common meals. It gave them time to laugh together, to pray, to share their lives. They were friends, all focused on one thing. D.L. Moody often said he would simply quote the Bible and let God speak for himself. He also said, “Satan separates; God unites. Love binds us together.”

David Carlson Pastor (yes, that is his last name, not his profession) lives in Oregon and is a graduate of Bethel Theological Seminary in Minnesota (M.Div., M.Th.).