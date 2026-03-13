Investigating the Bible: Walking in the light

A little boy lost his tooth and had put it under his pillow. In the morning, his mother asked, “Did you see the good fairy when it took your tooth?” The child replied, “No, but I heard what he said when he stubbed his toe on my bed!” Walking in the dark is hazardous. The New Testament used the analogy of light to guide early believers. Here are three ways that believers can walk in the light.

Don’t walk in darkness. “This is the message we have heard from him [Jesus] and proclaim to you, that God is light and in him is no darkness at all. If we say we have fellowship with him while we walk in darkness, we lie and do not practice the truth. (1 John 1:5-6, English Standard Version used throughout). Too obvious? Jesus frequently chastised Pharisees, the religious leaders of his day, because they thought by their meticulous attention to Jewish law they were without sin. Regular church goers today are prime targets for this pride. We are easily blind to our own shortcomings. Actions which stub a toe can be signs of walking in darkness.

The apostle Paul wrote: “No one is righteous, no not one; no one understands; no one seeks for God. All have turned aside; together they have become worthless; no one does good, not even one.” (Romans 3:10-12), and “…for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” (Romans 3:23).

Keep walking in the light. “But if we walk in the light, as he is in the light, we have fellowship with one another and the blood of Jesus his Son cleanses us from all sin.” (1 John 1:7) The present tense of verbs in the New Testament Greek language is more precise than English. English present tense is “I am running.” In ancient Greek, depending on context, the sentence would be translated, “I am running, running, and still running.” It those situations, it is the Energizer Bunny of verbs, which never stops going. The present tense is used in the verse above for ‘walking.’ An accurate amplified translation is, “But if we keep on walking continuously in the light … .”

Exhortations for continuous godly action are throughout the Bible. “Blessed is the man, [when] his delight is on the law of the Lord, and on his law he meditates day and night.” (Psalm 1:1-2). “See that no one repays anyone evil for evil, but always seek to do good to one another and to everyone. Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.” (1 Thessalonians 5:15-18). In the 1800s, evangelist D.L. Moody said, “The Bible will keep you from sin, or sin will keep you from the Bible.”

Trust God to overcome our failures. “If we say we have no sin, we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not in us. If we confess our sins, he is faithful and righteous to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.” (1 John 1:8-9). In verse 7, the phrase, “and the blood of Jesus cleanses us from sin” is also in the present tense. God’s forgiveness never ever stops. The apostle John said all we need to do is ask for it. God forgave the apostle Paul, who stood by cheering as the deacon Stephen was stoned to death.

Jesus gave this challenge to his disciples and followers, “You are the light of the world. A city set on a hill cannot be hidden. Nor do people light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a stand, and it gives light to all in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in heaven.” (Matthew 5:14-16).

David Carlson Pastor (yes, that is his last name, not his profession) lives in Oregon and is a graduate of Bethel Theological Seminary in Minnesota (M.Div., M.Th.).