Investigating the Bible: There’s nothing like success

On Feb. 19, the U.S. women’s hockey team defeated Canada to win the gold medal. Three days later, the U.S. men’s hockey team defeated Canada in overtime. Jack Hughes, his mouth missing teeth from a high stick in that final game, scored the winning goal. A picture by photojournalist Elsa Garrison shows his joy of success. Hughes has his fist raised, his shoulders are draped with the American flag, and he’s wearing a broad smile with damaged and bloody teeth. The Bible has a recipe for success in King Solomon’s book of Proverbs. This article examines the first two of four daily actions required for success.

Trust God. “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will make your paths straight.” (Proverbs 3:5-6, New American Standard Bible used throughout.)

These days we don’t walk paths to conduct business; we drive. Recently I drove to Albany, Oregon, a city of more than 56,000 and many stoplights. To reach my shopping destination there were ten stoplights, only two of which had timed coordination. At 10 a.m., in moderate traffic, I reached my store after 10 consecutive green lights! Then I exited town without any stops, 10 more green lights! A contemporary translation of having “straight paths” is “He will give you green lights.”

Be humble and be careful. “Do not be wise in your own eyes. Fear the Lord and turn away from evil. It will be healing to your body, and refreshment to your bones.” (Proverbs 3:7-8). Solomon knew that straight paths become crooked by pride. The ‘fear of God’ may seem inconsistent with God, the loving father. The Amplified Bible’s translation correctly unpacks the “fear of God.” “Fear the Lord [with reverent awe and obedience] ….” (Proverbs 3:7). Be cautious; don’t be sidetracked by evil.

Solomon had both wealth and wisdom. One day, two women prostitutes stood in his court. Each had given birth to a child, however the child of one of the women had died. That night the mother of the dead baby stole the healthy baby from his sleeping mother. Now both stood before the king, claiming to be the mother of the living infant. Solomon said, “‘Bring me a sword.’ So a sword was brought to the king. And the king said, ‘Divide the living child in two, and give half to the one and half to the other.’” (1 Kings 3:24-25). The child’s birth mother pleaded with the Solomon, “‘Oh, my lord, give her the living child, and by no means put him to death,’ But the other said, ‘He shall be neither mine nor yours; divide him.’” (1 Kings 3:26). Solomon found the truth. He said, “Give the living child to the first woman, and by no means put him to death; she is his mother.” (1 Kings 3:27). Even this very smart man did not rely on his own mind. He remained humble, even with wealth and success.

Some who become famous and wealthy also become arrogant; however, there are inspiring exceptions who stay humble. Gary David Goldberg founded UBU Productions in 1981 and created the successful television series “Family Ties.” Michael J. Fox was a furniture salesman, out of money, when he auditioned for and got the part of Alex Keaton. He became the acclaimed star of the No. 1 television show and also a top box office movie, but he didn’t change. Goldberg wrote: “In our seven years together on ‘Family Ties,’ Michael will never miss one day of work holding out for more money. He’ll never ask to have his dressing room enlarged or his parking spot improved. Never ask to have his billing changed from third place, where it was in the original pilot. And he will make Stage 24 at Paramount Studios an awfully exciting place to come to work each day.”

David Carlson Pastor (yes, that is his last name, not his profession) lives in Oregon and is a graduate of Bethel Theological Seminary in Minnesota (M.Div., M.Th.).