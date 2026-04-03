Investigating the Bible: The foundation of joy

Author Lucie Winborne, in her column “Strange But True,” wrote about Margaret Dixon, a Scottish criminal hanged in 1753. Amazingly, just a few hours later she climbed out of her coffin quite alive. Authorities gave her a pardon; however, because she was officially deceased, she had to remarry her widowed husband.

In the New Testament, Lazarus, the friend of Jesus, died and was in his tomb four days. In the ancient culture the number four had the significance of completion. Jesus was crucified and in his tomb three days, but the apostle John in his gospel made it clear to his readers that Jesus had died, knowing there would be rumors that Jesus had somehow remained alive three days in a stone tomb. Because the two criminals crucified with Jesus were still alive, Roman soldiers broke their legs. Then John wrote: “But when they came to Jesus, and saw that he was dead already, they broke not his legs; but one of the soldiers, with a spear pierced his side, and immediately came there out blood and water. And he that saw it bore witness, and his witness is true, and he knoweth that he saith true, that ye might believe.” (John 19:33-35, King James Version used throughout).

The resurrection of Jesus is celebrated every Easter and is the foundation of joy for all Christians. After the disciple Peter had been puzzled by the empty tomb, two followers of Jesus left to go to the village of Emmaus, which was about five miles northwest of Jerusalem. The resurrected Jesus joined them on their journey, but “their eyes were holden that they should not recognize him.” (Luke 24:16). On their journey, Jesus taught them, starting at Moses and through the prophets, “…in all the scriptures the things concerning himself.” (Luke 24:27).

The disciples later saw, talked with, and ate with the resurrected Jesus. Peter had cowered in fear during the arrest of Jesus. After the resurrection and filled with the Holy Spirit, he spoke boldly: “Ye men of Israel, hear these words: Jesus of Nazareth, a man approved of God among you by miracles and wonders and signs, which God did by him in the midst of you as ye yourselves also know; Him being delivered by the determinate counsel and foreknowledge of God, ye have taken, and by wicked hands have crucified and slain: Whom God hath raised up, having loosed the pains of death, because it was not possible that he should be held by it.” (Acts 2:22-24).

The disciple Thomas was not present when the resurrected Jesus first appeared to the disciples. “The other disciples, therefore, said unto him, ‘We have seen the Lord.’ But he said unto them, ‘Except I shall see in his hands the print of the nails, and put my finger into the print of the nails, and thrust my hand into his side, I will not believe.’ And, after eight days, again his disciples were inside and Thomas with them; then came Jesus, the doors being shut, and stood in the midst, and said, ‘Peace be unto you.’ Then he said to Thomas, ‘Reach here thy finger, and behold my hands; and reach here thy hand, and thrust it into my side; and be not faithless, but believing.’ And Thomas answered and said unto him, ‘My Lord and my God.’” (John 20:24-27).

J. Warner Wallace was a cold-case homicide detective and an atheist. He decided to use his investigative skills to analyze and disprove the historical accuracy of the gospels. After his investigation, he renounced atheism, became a follower of Jesus, and wrote “Cold-Case Christianity,” in which he concluded the gospels “…reliably and accurately described the resurrection of Jesus without ulterior motive.”

After Jesus convinced Thomas, he “…saith unto him, ‘Thomas, because thou has seen me, thou has believed; blessed are they that have not seen, and yet have believed.’” (John 20:29).

David Carlson Pastor (yes, that is his last name, not his profession) lives in Oregon and is a graduate of Bethel Theological Seminary in Minnesota (M.Div., M.Th.).