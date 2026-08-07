Investigating the Bible: The foundation of faith

After glowing introductions, President Lyndon Baines Johnson began his speeches with a touch of humility. “I wish my mother and father might have been here to hear that introduction. My father would have enjoyed it, and my mother would have believed it.” Skilled politicians have an ‘elevator speech,’ a brief vote-for-me sales pitch in the time it takes an elevator to go up a few floors. The apostle Paul had not yet been to Rome when he wrote to them. He required one sentence to introduce himself: “This letter is from Paul, a slave of Christ Jesus, chosen by God to be an apostle and sent out to preach his Good News.” (Romans 1:1, New Living Translation used throughout). In that sentence, Paul introduces three truths that form the foundation of faith.

Believers give God control. Slavery was common in Paul’s day. Unlike American slavery, New Testament slaves were seldom removed from the land of their birth. They lost freedom due to unpaid debts or as prisoners of war. Though they were rarely mistreated, their owners had complete control of their lives. Paul was a slave of Jesus by choice, not force. He entrusted his life to God.

There’s a legend of a man lost in a desert and dying from thirst, when he came to a rundown shack. Nearby, he saw a rusty water pump. He furiously worked it, but nothing came. Then he noticed an old jug. Wiping away dust on the side of the jug, he read a scribbled note: “You have to prime the pump my friend. P.S. Fill the jug before you leave.” He pried out the cork and it was nearly full of water! He struggled with his choice: Drink it or use it? He decided to trust the note. He poured all the water down the pump and began moving the squeaky handle up and down. Nothing came at first, but then the handle became harder to push down, and soon cool, clear water gushed! He filled the jug twice and drank it all. Then he filled the jug, put the cork back in, and added his note: “Believe me, it works. You have to pour in all the water; you won’t be disappointed!” Paul, as the slave of God, had that trust.

God gives all believers spiritual gifts. “Through Christ, God has given us the privilege and authority as apostles to tell Gentiles everywhere what God had done form them, so that they will believe and obey him, bringing glory to his name.” (Romans 1:5). Paul asked in another letter, “Are we all apostles? ... Of course not! (1 Corinthians 12:29,30) “A spiritual gift is given to each of us so we can help each other.” (1 Corinthians 12:7).

God obliterated the fear of death. “The good News is about his Son. In his earthly life he was born into King David’s family line, and he was shown to be the Son of God when he was raised from the dead by the power of the Holy Spirit. He is Jesus Christ our Lord.” (Romans 1:3-4).

Russia persecuted Christians in the 20th century. Believers worshipped secretly in homes. One small church gathering quietly started their meeting, when two Russian soldiers with automatic weapons pushed open the door. “Line up on the wall. If you want to live, renounce Jesus and leave now!” Three quickly left. The soldiers warned, “Raise your hands. This is your last chance. Leave or die!” Then two more left. No one else moved. There was a long silence. One soldier closed the door, looked at those against the wall, and said, “Keep your hands up––but this time in praise to your Lord Jesus Christ, brothers and sisters. We, too, are Christians! We went to another house to kill them, but we were converted. We’ve learned that unless people are willing to die for their faith, they cannot be trusted.”

David Carlson Pastor (yes, that is his last name, not his profession) lives in Oregon and is a graduate of Bethel Theological Seminary in Minnesota (M.Div., M.Th.).