February 7, 2025 Tweet

Investigating the Bible: Responding to evil

By DAVID CARLSON PASTOR

Fred Lockley wrote in “Conversations with Pioneer Men” about a crooked gang at the Northwest’s Fort Wrangel in 1898. They invited a 60-year-old man to a three-shell game. An hour later the man was in tears. “I’ve been cleaned out and haven’t a cent left.” His sixteen-year-old son borrowed a revolver and confronted the thieves.

“Unless I get my father’s $600 back I am going to start shooting. I don’t care if I’m hung for it, I’m going to kill a few of you crooks.” The men saw the angry teen’s finger on the trigger; they gave him the $600.

Evil continues to be a challenge. Jesus taught all to pray that God “…deliver us from evil.” (Matthew 6:13, English Standard Version used throughout.) That deliverance comes in ways that require wisdom.

First, reconsider who is evil. Jesus taught that those guilty should take immediate action for resolution. “Come to terms quickly with your accuser while you are going with him to court, lest your accuser hand you over to the judge, and the judge to the guard, and you be put in prison…”. (Matthew 5:25-26).

There are times to use God’s guidance to defeat evil with force. Ancient Israel fought evil with “…the sword of Gideon the son of Joash…;” (Judges 7:14). On his missionary journey to Cyprus, Paul blinded an evil magician. (Acts 13:10-11). At the end of his earthly ministry, Jesus gave new advice: “…(N) ow…let the one who has no sword sell his cloak and buy one…And they said, ‘Look, Lord, here are two swords.’ And he said to them, ‘It is enough.’” (Luke 22:36, 38). Peter soon learned that a forceful response must align with God’s will. As Jesus was arrested, Peter used a sword to strike “…the high priest’s servant and cut off his ear…Jesus said to Peter, ‘Put your sword into its sheath; shall I not drink the cup that the Father has given me?’” (John 18:10-11).

Consistently fight evil with restraint and even kindness. Jesus said, “…Do not resist the one who is evil. But if anyone slaps you on the right cheek, turn to him the other also.” (Matthew 5:39). For a right-handed man to slap his adversary on the right cheek, he must use the back of his hand, the ultimate act of disrespect; this was not a punch to the face. Jesus also taught, “You have heard that it was said, ‘You shall love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’ But I say to you, Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you.’” (Matthew 5:43-44).

Mary Taylor Previte was the new administrator at the New Jersey Camden County Youth Center for violent youthful offenders. While she was at a dinner party, one of her officers called. “Riot here on the north side, Ma’am. Pretty bad. You better come.” Officers usually controlled an angry youth by slamming him against a wall with a mattress, until he could be handcuffed.

When she arrived, the building was rocked with the drumming beat of all the boys pounding their steel room doors in unison. As she entered the din, she selected her starting point carefully by going to Stevie’s room. Stevie had already helped her with ideas to improve the youth center. ‘Can you tell me what this is all about?’ He listed their grievance: No recreation outside because the recreation staff no-showed. She was encouraged; this she could fix. The boy in the next room stopped banging so he could hear their soft conversation, then he said to Mary, who hadn’t changed her clothes, “That dress looks nice.” She said in a louder voice, “Come on you guys! I was having a dinner party when they called me.” Other boys asked questions: “How many people at the party?” “What y’all eatin?” “You cook?” They talked into the night until it was silent as the boys fell asleep.

David Carlson Pastor (yes, that is his last name, not his profession) is a Polk County resident and graduate of Bethel Theological Seminary in Minnesota (M.Div., M.Th)