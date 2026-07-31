Investigating the Bible: Putting feet on prayers

A little girl was very upset that her brother made a trap to catch birds. Later the same day, her mother saw her daughter smiling and cheerful. Curious, she asked her why. “First, I prayed that my brother would be a better boy; then I prayed that the trap would not catch any birds.” Her mother praised her. “And then,” said the sweet little thing, “I went out and kicked that old trap to pieces!”

The apostle Paul wrote, “Pray without ceasing.” (1 Thessalonians 5:17, English Standard Version used throughout). However, knowing when to wait for God’s answer or when to act is not always clear. In verses near his instruction for constant prayer, Paul described actions before, during, and after praying.

Before praying, always seek to do the right thing. “And we urge you, brothers, admonish the idle, encourage the fainthearted, help the weak, be patient with them all. See that no one repays anyone evil for evil, but always seek to do good to one another and to everyone.” (1 Thessalonians 5:14-15).

When Paul and Silas first went to Thessalonica, many became followers of Jesus. However, jealous Jews formed a mob and searched for Paul and Silas. “And when they could not find them, they dragged Jason and some of the brothers before the city authorities, shouting, ‘These men who have turned the world upside down have come here also, and Jason has received them, and they are all acting against the decrees of Caesar, saying that there is ‘another king, Jesus.’” (Acts 17:6-7). The Thessalonians acted quickly, secretly helping Paul and Silas escape. Jason and the believers in Thessalonica would be tempted to repay the mob with evil. Instead, Paul said to look for ways to do good in their city.

While praying, remember to give thanks. “Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances, for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.” (1 Thessalonians 5:16-18). Circumstances which bring loss and suffering are the most challenging. Lisa Beamer’s husband Todd died when he and other courageous passengers attempted to overwhelm the terrorists on United Airlines Flight 93. It crashed in a Pennsylvania field, killing all aboard, but saved lives, thwarting the terrorists’ intended target. Every day after the loss of her husband brought challenges and hard choices. She wrote, “I have chosen to believe God...Even now, in the midst of great sorrow, there is much to be thankful for — a great family, wonderful friends, and a strong community of faith. I try to appreciate my blessings every day.”

After praying, be careful to look for God; let Him lead. “Do not quench the Spirit. Do not despise prophecies, but test everything; hold fast what is good. Abstain from every form of evil.” (1 Thessalonians 5:19-22). Following God requires thought. “Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that by testing you may discern what is the will of God, what is good and acceptable and perfect.” (Romans 12:2).

The teacher of Ecclesiastes wrote: “For everything there is a season, a time for every matter under heaven: ...a time to keep silence, and a time to speak.” (Ecclesiastes 3:1,7). Journalist Peggy Noonan was in Rome and prayed for the opportunity to meet Pope John Paul, but no answers seemed to come. When she told her friend this, the friend told her the story of a man caught in a flood. He escaped to the roof of his home and prayed for rescue. Soon, a large log floated by. Then a big door floated near. Later, an empty canoe came close. As dark fell, he complained to God, “You didn’t answer my prayer!” God said: “I sent you a tree, a door, and a canoe!”

So, Noonan began calling her friends and found one who had two available tickets to see the pope.

David Carlson Pastor (yes, that is his last name, not his profession) lives in Oregon and is a graduate of Bethel Theological Seminary in Minnesota (M.Div., M.Th.).