Investigating the Bible: Picturing a humble nation on the Fourth

By DAVID CARLSON PASTOR

There’s a fable of an elephant and a flea who walked together across an old wooden bridge. When they reached the other side, the flea said to the elephant, “Boy, did we shake that thing!” Human tendency is toward pride, neglecting the contributions of others. One powerful king of Israel humbly recognized his need for God and lived by that truth.

Solomon was the beloved son of King David. At his father’s death and the start of his reign, he prayed, “‘Give your servant … an understanding mind to govern your people, that I may discern between good and evil, for who is able to govern this your great people?’ It pleased the Lord that Solomon had asked this. And God said to him, ‘Because you have asked this, and have not asked for yourself long life or riches or the life of your enemies, but have asked for yourself understanding to discern what is right, behold, I now do according to your word.’” (I Kings 3:9-12, English Standard Version used throughout). Solomon later built a temple for the worship of God. After its dedication, the Lord came to Solomon in the night and made this promise: “…[I]f my people who are called by my name humble themselves, and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land.” (II Chronicles 7:14) God gave Israel four requirements.

(1) Be humble. “God opposes the proud, but gives grace to humble.” (James 4:6).

Oregonian Peggy Lutz is a 102-year-old veteran of World War II, a teacher, writer, and a senior leader still active in her community. She also has a humble sense of humor. When interviewed on April 12th, 2024 in this newspaper, she said she had asked God why she has lived so long. His answer, she said: “I have more lessons to teach you, and you are a slow learner.”

(2) Pray. At the end of his acceptance speech as the Presidential nominee of the

Republican party in 1980, Ronald Reagan did something unique in modern politics. He said, “I’ll confess that I’ve been a little afraid to suggest what I’m going to suggest – I’m more afraid not to – that we begin our crusade joined together in a moment of silent prayer.” He then bowed his head with the delegates.

(3) Seek God’s face. Sociologists say the face doesn’t lie. Their research has found that facial expressions accurately represent basic emotions, such as anger, fear, and happiness. This is true for the faces of humans across the world, regardless of different cultures and countries. Seeking God’s face is studying the Bible to know Him accurately. It also requires action. King David explained: “He who has clean hands and a pure heart, who does not lift up his soul to what is false and does not swear deceitfully, … he will receive blessing from the Lord…. Such is the generation of those who seek him, who seek the face of the God of Jacob.” (Psalm 24:4-6).

(4) Turn from wicked ways. Wickedness in Solomon’s day began by turning away from trust in God to trust in an idol, such as Baal. When Moses was slow in coming down from his mountaintop meeting with God, the Israelites panicked and had their priest Aaron make a golden calf. Then Aaron assembled the people and said, “These are your gods, O Israel, who brought you up out of the land of Egypt!” (Exodus 32:4).

Contemporary idols are usually not images or statues. Instead, they are the things or persons receiving most of our time and trust. All American coins and paper currency have the statement, “In God We Trust.” As we celebrate our nation’s birth this month, many in the church today hope and pray that America will trust in God and follow the guidance of this Old Testament verse.

David Carlson Pastor (yes, that is his last name, not his profession) is a Polk County, resident and graduate of Bethel Theological Seminary in Minnesota (M.Div., M.Th.)