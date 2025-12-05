December 5, 2025 Tweet

Investigating the Bible: Mercy and kindness

By DAVID CARLSON PASTOR

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said, “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.” Long ago, a young Jewish soldier gave mercy when it was difficult.

David, after he defeated Goliath, was the favorite of King Saul. Later, he was so successful in battle with Philistines that maidens sang: “Saul has struck down his thousands, and David his ten thousands. And Saul was very angry, and this saying displeased him. He said, ‘They have ascribed to David ten thousands and to me they have ascribed thousands, and what more can he have but the kingdom?’” (1 Samuel 18:7-8, English Standard Version used throughout). The next day, “… David was playing the lyre, as he did day by day. Saul had his spear in his hand. And Saul hurled the spear, for he thought, ‘I will pin David to the wall.’ But David evaded him twice.” (1 Samuel 18:10-11).

David fled for his life, taking with him 600 loyal soldiers. King Saul and his armies pursued, intent on killing him. Once, David and his men hid in darkness at the back of a cave when King Saul came in alone to relieve himself. David spared the king’s life. Soon, he had a second chance. Saul and his army were camped nearby. At nightfall, God put Saul and his army into a deep sleep. David and one of his soldiers, Abishai, quietly came into camp and stood over Saul, whose spear was in the ground at his head. “Then Abishai said to David, ‘God has given your enemy into your hand this day. Now please let me pin him to the earth with one stroke of the spear, and I will not strike him twice.’ But David said to Abishai, ‘Do not destroy him, for who can put his hand against the Lord’s anointed and be guiltless?’” (1 Samuel 26:8-9). The next morning, David called out to Saul, separated from him by a deep ravine, and held up Saul’s spear. King Saul knew David had shown mercy; he admitted his sin and yelled, “… Blessed be you, my son David! You will do many things and will succeed in them.”

David later wrote, “Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff they comfort me. You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies; you anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I shall dwell in the house of the Lord forever.” (Psalm 23:4-6).

Acts of kindness are challenging when they oppose prejudice. Booker T. Washington was born a slave in 1856 and was freed during the Civil War. He diligently pursued higher education. In 1881, he was selected as the first leader of the Tuskegee Institute in Alabama, a place of higher education for Blacks. In a story told by James Keller, Washington walked down a New York City sidewalk in the late 1800s in search of a hotel and struggled with two heavy suitcases. Suddenly, a hand reached down to lift one of the suitcases and a friendly voice said, “Let me carry one, brother. I’m going your way.” The man was white. Reluctantly, Washington let him help. They walked several blocks and had a friendly conversation. “And that,” Washington said several years later, “was the first time I ever saw Theodore Roosevelt.” In 1901, President Roosevelt had Washington dine with him as an equal in the White House and was severely criticized by many. The apostle Peter said to the early church, “… God shows no partiality, but in every nation anyone who fears him and does what is right is acceptable to him.” (Acts 10:34-35).

David Carlson Pastor (yes, that is his last name, not his profession) lives in Oregon and is a graduate of Bethel Theological Seminary in Minnesota (M.Div., M.Th.).