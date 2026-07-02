July 2, 2026 Tweet

Investigating the Bible: July Fourth prayers

Will Rogers was a beloved Native American humorist of the 1920s until 1935. A popular quote from him is about politicians: “Ancient Rome declined because it had a Senate, now what’s going to happen to us with both a House and a Senate?” Search the internet for the ten most hated professions in America; lawyers are second and politicians consistently have the dishonorable distinction of being first. However, the apostle Paul’s instruction about government leaders is surprising and beneficial to remember as America celebrates its birth.

The government in Paul’s day was corrupt and deadly. Pilate oversaw the execution of Jesus. The disciple James, the brother of John, was killed by the Roman King Herod (Acts 12:2). Paul would be executed by an emperor. If they had taken polls in those ancient days, government leaders from Rome would likely have been the most hated and the church would be tempted to want their destruction. Paul gave Timothy and the church the opposite instruction: Pray for them and follow these three guidelines.

Plant seeds of peace with prayer. Paul wrote: “This charge I entrust to you, Timothy, my child, in accordance with the prophecies made about you, that by them you may wage the good warfare, holding faith and a good conscience.” (1 Timothy 1:18-19, English Standard Version used throughout). And how would Timothy do this? “First of all, then, I urge that supplications, prayers, intercessions, and thanksgivings be made for all people, for kings and all who are in high positions, that we may lead a peaceful and quiet life, godly and dignified in every way.” (1 Timothy 2:1-2). Government leaders have the means and the power to keep order in society. Pulitzer Prize winner Charles Krauthammer wrote, “Politics, the crooked timber of our communal lives, dominates everything because, in the end, everything — high and low and, most especially high — lives or dies by politics. Get your politics wrong, however, and everything is swept away. This is not ancient history. This is Germany 1933.”

Be specific with prayer. Paul used three words to remind Timothy to pray: “Supplications, prayers, and intercessions.” Greek scholars recommend not searching for unique meanings in each word, however, each term brings a nudge of a difference in guidance for prayer. “Supplications,” which others translate as “requests,” identifies a specific need. The Greek word for “prayer” is only used when addressed to God. “Intercessions” is used twice in the New Testament, here and later by Paul in 1 Timothy 4:4,5: “For everything created by God is good, and nothing is to be rejected if it is received with thanksgiving, for it is made holy by the word of God and prayer.” Even a sinful government could be made holy with specific prayers and God’s word.

Give thanks in prayer. The most challenging part of Paul’s instruction is to find reasons for thanksgiving in a godless government. Paul’s life was the model. As a Roman citizen, he “appealed to Caesar” to avoid flogging and death at the hands of angry Jews in Jerusalem. Roman soldiers transported him to Rome for his hearing with the emperor. When he came to Rome, Paul was allowed to stay by himself with soldiers who guarded him. Paul used his house arrest freedom to its fullest. “He lived there two whole years at his own expense, and welcomed all who came to him, proclaiming the kingdom of God and teaching about the Lord Jesus Christ with all boldness and without hindrance.” (Acts 28:30-31). Imagine how many of the soldiers guarding him became believers!

Jesus gave this high challenge for prayer, even for a hostile government: “You have heard that it is said, ‘You shall love your neighbor and hate your enemy.’ But I say to you, Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, so that you may be sons of your Father who is in heaven.” (Matthew 5:43-45).

Dave Pastor (yes, that is his last name, not his profession) lives in Oregon and graduated from Bethel Theological Seminary in Minnesota (M.Div., M.Th.).