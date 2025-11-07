November 7, 2025 Tweet

Investigating the Bible: Extraordinary compassion

By DAVID CARLSON PASTOR

Nov. 11, 1918, Armistice Day was established to honor the soldiers of World War I. Veterans Day now honors the men and women of our armed services for their willingness to serve and sacrifice for our country. During New Testament times, Roman soldiers ruled the world. One soldier in the Bible was extraordinary.

A Roman legion of 6,000 soldiers was divided into 60 “centuries” of 100 men and were led by a commander called a centurion. They had deadly power in ancient Palestine. At the birth of Jesus, Herod learned the wise men had tricked him, not helping him find the new Jewish king. So he sent soldiers who “…killed all the male children in Bethlehem and in all that region who were two years old or under.” (Matthew 2:16, English Standard Version used throughout). A soldier could simply command a Jew to carry his burden. This was the reality behind Jesus’s statement: “And if anyone forces you to go one mile, go with him two miles.” (Matthew 5:41).

One soldier served his country and God. “When [Jesus] had entered Capernaum, a centurion came forward to him, appealing to him, ‘Lord, my servant is lying paralyzed at home, suffering terribly.’” (Matthew 8:5-6). For most wealthy people in ancient Palestine, a servant was only a possession, like an ox or a cart. This soldier saw his servant as a person and cared for him. The same story is in Luke, who added that the centurion was highly esteemed in his community. Jewish elders “… came to Jesus, [and] they pleaded with him earnestly, saying ‘He is worthy to have you do this for him, for he loves our nation, and he is the one who built us our synagogue.’” (Luke 7:4-5).

This generous centurion was also a humble believer in Jesus. Addressing Jesus, “… the centurion replied, ‘Lord, I am not worthy to have you come under my roof, but only say the word, and my servant will be healed. For I too am a man under authority, with soldiers under me. And I say to one, ‘Go,’ and he goes, and to another, ‘Come,’ and he comes, and to my servant, ‘Do this,’ and he does it.’ When Jesus heard this, he marveled and said to those who followed him, ‘Truly, I tell you, with no one in Israel have I found such faith.’” (Matthew 8:8-10). So Jesus said to him, “… ‘Go; let it be done for you as you have believed.’ And the servant was healed at that very moment.” (Matthew 8:13).

Those with power can show compassion. Alice Gray, in “Stories for the Heart,” remembered Fiorello La Guardia, mayor of New York City (1934-1946). He often found new ways to show he cared. One cold night in January 1935, he showed up at night court, dismissed the evening’s judge, and took over the bench. One of the first cases was an old woman caught stealing a loaf of bread. She told La Guardia her story. She lived with her daughter, who was abandoned by her husband and ill. Her two grandchildren were starving.

The shopkeeper was adamant. “She’s got to be punished to teach other people around here a lesson.” Sadly, La Guardia turned to the woman and said, “I’ve got to punish you. The law makes no exceptions — $10 or 10 days in jail.”

But as he said those words, he pulled out a $10 bill, about $250 in value today. He said, “Here is the $10 fine, which I now remit; and furthermore, I am going to fine everyone in this courtroom 50 cents for living in a town where a person has to steal bread so that her grandchildren can eat. Mr. Bailiff, collect the fines and give them to the defendant.” The next day, the newspapers reported that the bailiff gave the surprised lady $47.50, today’s value — nearly $1,200, and the courtroom gave La Guardia a standing ovation.

David Carlson Pastor (yes, that is his last name, not his profession) lives in Oregon and is a graduate of Bethel Theological Seminary in Minnesota (M.Div., M.Th.).