Investigating the Bible: Christmas in the summer

Jim Cymbala is pastor of Brooklyn Tabernacle. One hot August evening (90 degrees), he felt led to have his congregation sing, “Silent Night, Holy Night.” A drunk stopped to listen. Confused, he thought, “This drinking problem of mine is getting totally out of hand. Now I’m hearing Christmas carols. I’d better go into this church and get help!” And he did.

The birth of Jesus changed the world, a sea change that altered human history. It’s worth remembering any time of the year. God visited earth, bringing joy, peace and good will.

Joy. “And, lo, an angel of the Lord came upon [the shepherds], and the glory of the Lord shone around them; and they were very much afraid. And the angel said unto them, Fear not; for behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord.” (Luke 2:9-11, King James Version used throughout.). Joseph Haydn is noted for his joyous musical compositions. When asked about this, he said, “For me the very thought of God is one of joy, and this intense feeling of happiness cannot help but overflow into my music.”

Peace and good will. “And this shall be a sign unto you: Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger. And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host, praising God, and saying Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.” (Luke 2:12-14).

God gives peace in unexpected ways. Betty Elrod and her husband had a beloved 15-year-old Yorkshire terrier named Jackson. They lived in the country with horses. One snowy, cold Christmas Eve, they slept with Jackson on the foot of their bed. At 3 a.m., he barked to go outside, and her husband struggled up. In a few minutes, Betty’s husband shook her awake. “Jackson’s gone! I thought he would stay close, but he ran away!” They put on warm clothes, and searched with flashlights, calling for the little dog, but no answer. They drove around, windows down and calling, without any response. They finally gave up and went inside to wait for daylight. Betty prayed, “Lord, keep Jackson safe and warm.” At sunrise, they went outside. Their four majestic horses huddled in the field together for warmth, noses facing each other and low to the ground. They called for Jackson and heard a whine from the horses’ circle. They rushed over, squeezed in between the big creatures, and saw in the middle a safe and warm Jackson. One horse snorted, threw up his head, as if to say, ‘We took care of him for you.’

Joy, peace and good will from God come all year. Father Joseph Flanagan founded Boys Town to help abandoned and abused boys. One boy in his care with a wretched history, had been in Boys Town a year and was known as the boy who never smiled. No one had ever seen him even grin. Father Flanagan never gave up hope. In a Boys Town football game with 15,000 people in the stands, the coach sent the boy who never smiled in as quarterback at the end of the game. The score was tied. With a few seconds left, the young man dropped back to pass, his receiver 40 yards downfield, and in the clear. The ball sailed high, landing in the arms of the runner, but it bounced crazily; he struggled to catch it. Finally, he did. He turned, quickly eluding a tackler, and raced to the touchdown. The crowd roared. But the most amazing thing was that the boy who never smiled was laughing so hard tears ran down his cheeks. Father Flanagan later said, “Heaven must have had its eye on that ball.”

David Carlson Pastor (yes, that is his last name, not his profession) lives in Oregon and is a graduate of Bethel Theological Seminary in Minnesota (M.Div., M.Th.).